Bath Time at Channing Tatum’s House Involves...DANCING!

Bath time tonight 😂💃🏻💃🏻 A video posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on May 17, 2016 at 9:15pm PDT

Dancing during bath time? Wouldn't expect anything else from the Tatum family! Jenna Dewan Tatum recently posted a quick video of her dancing to a bit of Justin Bieber while her daughter, Everly, played in the tub!

Given little Everly's reaction, the soon-to-be three year old has probably seen her mother dance during bath time quite frequently. Surely with her parents, Everly gets to participate in quite a few random family dance parties!

"I'm really blessed," Channing Tatum told ET. "We have a nice little, crazy little family life that's super simple."

Though the Tatums usually tend to shield Everly's face from social media, it's nice to see this little glimpse into their daily life.

Thanks for the smiles and happy early birthday to Everly!