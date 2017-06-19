‘Bachelor’ Stars Sean and Catherine Lowe Talk Adding to Their Family

Sean and Catherine Lowe met on season 17 of The Bachelor in 2013, and so far remain the only couple to have tied the knot after professing their love on the ABC show.

The pair married the next year and welcomed son Samuel in July 2016, and they’re already thinking about expanding their family.

“I’m the person that wants a soccer team as a family and have a compound and everyone sleeping together in bunk beds and all that stuff,” Catherine dished to Entertainment Tonight. “So yeah, there will definitely be more… I think five. Three natural and two adopted. That’s my vision,” she said. “We’re probably going to start trying soon.”

While Sean might not be on board for a full soccer team, he shared that he also wants to give Samuel a sibling or two.

“[Growing up], it was just me and my sister. Two is a great number. I could do three. I think four, that can be out of control sometimes. I would say three is a good number,” he said.

Both Sean and Catherine expressed their desire to adopt a child, saying that they “both have a heart for adoption.” The pair also opened up about how they make their marriage work, noting that they’ve found the perfect balance in their lives.

“We have a really good balance right now. We are really passionate about what work we do. We have a sweet baby boy and our marriage is going so well,” Catherine said. “Every duck is in its row.”

“Part of our success comes from the fact that we’re not the typical Bachelor couple,” Sean explained. “We don’t do a lot of the Bachelor reunions and go and meet up — that’s just not us. We live our own life and do our own thing, so we don’t really feel that pressure and that’s the way we like it.”

“I think we hit a sweet spot,” he added. “We’re in a good spot right now.”

