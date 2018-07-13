‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Alum Ashley Iaconetti Reveals Wedding Plans to Jared Haibon

Bachelor in Paradise alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are already making plans for their wedding just a month after they got engaged.

“About a year would be a nice time,” Iaconetti, 30, told PEOPLE this week. “We’re both definitely on par with a bigger wedding. We’ve always imagined that.”

Haibon popped the question in June on the same beaches of Paradise where he and Iaconetti first met, but the 29-year-old had been thinking of proposing weeks before they headed to the Bachelor in Paradise set.

“I knew since we started dating that this wasn’t just a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship,” he told the publication. “I knew from day one, I’m going to propose.”

Haibon had previously told Iaconetti he wanted to “go back to Paradise and make it right” after their longtime friendship returned romantic earlier this year.

“I was definitely nervous,” Haibon said of his proposal. Added Iaconetti: “He did a great job hiding whatever nerves he had! He was not showing any red flags as to what he was going to do that day. There is not a thing I would change. There were plenty of tears, so many tears.”

The couple first met while filming Bachelor in Paradise three years ago, but Haibon didn’t return Iaconetti’s love at first sight until this year.

The couple is still researching venues and narrowing down a guest list, they revealed, but they do know who will be standing at the altar alongside them.

“We want Tanner [Tolbert] to officiate the wedding,” Haibon said of the Bachelor in Paradise alum. “Tanner and Jade have been the couple that we were closest to within the Bachelor family. Tanner’s been so intricate in our relationship the past couple years.”

The couple first revealed that they had been dating on Iaconetti’s digital series The Story of Us, and since then they have been thinking about their future together.

“I just know that I want to start trying to have kids at 32,” Iaconetti said.

Haibon chimed in, “We’re engaged now, so we’ll get to the wedding and then maybe pop out a couple kids!”

And while The Bachelorette alum does regret the years he spent with Iaconetti just as a friend, the couple thinks everything worked out for the best.

“It’s this weird way of looking at it because I wish I could’ve been better or at least just really expressed myself better in a lot of moments over the past three years,” he said. “We’ve been able to overcome a lot of obstacles in our own lives over the past couple years because our friendship has been so strong. I wonder if we were a couple at any point over the past couple years, if we would’ve been able to overcome them.”

Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC on Aug. 7.

Photo credit: Kinetic Content