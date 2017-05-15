‘Bachelor’ Couple Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell Call It Quits

‘The Bachelor’ couple Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell announce breakup – AOL https://t.co/dG53lv2PjN #entertainment pic.twitter.com/awxiBfxSqF — Jessica Darby (@JDarby111) May 15, 2017

Bachelor couple Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell have broken up, People reports.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways,” the couple said in a statement. “We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”

The couple got engaged on Higgins’ season of The Bachelor, which premiered in January 2016, with the 29-year-old proposing to Bushnell after controversially telling both Bushnell and finalist JoJo Fletcher that he loved them.

Since then, Bushnell moved to Denver to live with Higgins, and the pair starred in the Freeform reality show Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?

It appears the question mark was apt, as the couple’s split comes on the heels of the duo postponing their wedding and navigating rumors of trouble in their relationship. Bushnell recently took trips to both Nashville and Punta Mita, Mexico, without Higgins, and was not seen wearing her engagement ring on either vacation.

“They don’t get along. She’s told people recently how hard it is,” a source previously told Us Weekly of the pair. “He’s a great guy, but they should split.”

