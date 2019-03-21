‘Bachelor’ Alum Lauren Bushnell Moves in With Boyfriend Chris Lane

The Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell and her boyfriend, country singer Chris Lane, have taken a major step forward in their relationship, with Bushnell making the move to Nashville to live with Lane.

The reality star was previously based in Los Angeles but packed up for Music City in early March.

“Lauren moving to Nashville has been the best thing for our relationship. It’s been such an easy transition and she makes each day even better,” Lane told PEOPLE. “There is nothing like waking up next to the person I love, going about my day — working out and working on music — and then coming back home to her! I’m a lucky guy.”

“That’s going to be a big step for us,” he added to Entertainment Tonight of the move. “It’s all kind of happened, I guess, pretty rapidly, but in a good way. We’re both a little bit older, so I think sometimes when you’re older you know what you want and it’s easier to move along a lot faster.”

The couple first took their relationship public in November, and revealed that the two are most likely heading towards an engagement in the future.

“At some point I’m sure that’s gonna happen,” he said. “But I think early in our relationship we’ll keep going the way that we are and we’ll see what happens.”

After moving in together, Lane and Bushnell jetted off to Maui, with Bushnell gushing over the singer in a recent Instagram post from their trip.

“I am actually the worst when it comes to putting my feelings and emotions into words but last night was special. we enjoyed some of the most delicious food and drinks during a perfect Maui sunset at one of my favorite resorts. but every time I looked at you I would almost forget where I was,” she wrote alongside a shot of the pair together.

“because whether it’s a once in a life time dinner or take-out on the couch I get completely lost in that moment with you. thank you @fsmaui for the ultimate dinner experience and thank you babe for making me laugh so hard it actually hurts and for the first time in my life making me feel so in awe of someone that time actually seems to stands still.”

Bushnell was previously engaged to Ben Higgins after winning Higgins’ season of The Bachelor, but the pair split in 2017. Higgins is now dating girlfriend Jessica Clarke.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin