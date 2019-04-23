See What ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans Are Saying After Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Hit Red Carpet

Chris Pratt and fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger made their red carpet debut together at the premiere for Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles Monday night. The couple, who announced their engagement in January, posed together in color-coordinated outfits.

Schwarzenegger wore a one-shoulder silver-and-gray gown with a hint of a train in the back and accessorized it with hoop earrings and the massive engagement ring that Pratt gave her. Pratt kept his outfit simple in a black suit and white shirt, but he matched his silver tie and pocket square with Schwarzenegger’s look.

Fans took to Twitter to gush over the couple.

“LOVE them together,” one Twitter user wrote with a heart-eyes emoji.

“She stole the show!” another wrote about Schwarzenneger.

“Super cute people being super cute!” another said.

Pratt stopped to answer a few questions from Entertainment Tonight about wedding planning. “I’m up to about my neck, you know [in wedding plans]. That’s pretty deep. That’s about 5-foot-something. I’m in it, baby, I’m in it. It’s good! It’s a good time!”

His comment comes as a change of pace, as he previously said he “barely” had time to help with ceremony details.

A source told PEOPLE magazine that the couple is planning a religious ceremony similar to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s last year. “They’re going to want a religious wedding. I know that Chris does, and I assume that she does too. God is going to be a part of this marriage,” the source said.

A different source told E! News last month that the two were taking their time.

“Katherine is taking her time planning the wedding,” the insider said. “Katherine and Chris have talked about a winter wedding, they are just really busy to plan anything sooner than that but plans are still fluid.”

Schwarzenegger’s father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, weighed in on the romance back in February, saying that the announcement was “really fantastic” and telling Extra that Katherine and Pratt were “so happy” together.

“As I said to him, he is such a likable guy. I love Chris — he’s fantastic,” Schwarzenegger said about Pratt. “He’s a wonderful guy. They both look really great together, they’re both happy together, so I wish them both the best of luck.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters Thursday night.