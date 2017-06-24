Ashton Kutcher Reveals What He and Wife Mila Kunis Almost Named Their Son

Ashton Kutcher and wife, Mila Kunis welcomed their son Dimitri nearly seven months ago, but the doting parents actually had another name in mind for their sweet bundle of joy.

The 39-year-old actor appeared on On Air With Ryan Seacrest Thursday, where he shared the name the pair were originally planning for him.

“We were set on Walt, like Walt Disney. No Walter, just Walt, but then it changed last minute,” Kutcher said. “We were driving in the car and Mila turns to me and she’s like, ‘I don’t think that our son’s name is Walt. I think it’s Dimitri, and also I think that Donald Trump is going to be the next president.’ I had missed the whole name thing, because I was like, ‘What are you talking about? Trump is not going to be president.’ Then, like, two days later I remembered that she said it, and I was like, ‘I think you’re right about the name.’”

Kutcher said his 7-month old son and 2-year-old daughter, Wyatt, already have a very close sibling bond.

“Wyatt occasionally tries to murder the young one,” he joked. “Not on purpose, but she just hugs him so hard that she almost suffocates him sometimes, and doesn’t even realize that that’s happening.”

The Ranch star also opened up about helping this season’s Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay find love on a recent episode of the reality series.

“[Mila and I] went on our own one-on-one and just decided to have our one-on-one be on The Bachelorette,” Kutcher explained. “We were watching last season and this Rachel girl was so dope that we were like, ‘she’s amazing,’ and we want to support Rachel’s quest for love.”

Interestingly enough, Kutcher also revealed that he actually knew quite a bit about Lindsay before coming on the show, including her past relationship with NBA champ Kevin Durant.

“A buddy of mine, his roommate — his ex-roommate — used to date her in high school, so I got all the dirt on her before we went on there,” Kutcher disclosed. “So, I knew all the dirt that came out later about her and K.D., like, I had it all upfront, and she was like, ‘Don’t say anything, don’t say anything.’ I was like, ‘I’m not saying nothing.’”

Hear the full interview below:

