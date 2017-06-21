Ashton Kutcher Recalls His First Kiss With Mila Kunis on ‘That ’70s Show’

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were costars long before they were lovers.

During a Wednesday interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Kutcher opened up about starring alongside his now-wife on That ’70s Show and revealed that their first kiss, which was on camera 20 years ago, wasn’t all that romantic.

“We’ve known each other for 20 years. I was 19, she was like 14. I did her chemistry homework for her,” Kutcher said of acting alongside Kunis. “I think I was her first kiss, like, on the show. We have our first kiss memorialized on a TV show!”

Even though their relationship has drastically changed over the years, the 39-year-old actor recalls their first kiss being a little uncomfortable.

“It was really weird. I was like, ‘Isn’t this illegal?’ I don’t know, and it was really awkward, because I’m like a 19-year-old kid,” he explained. “She was 14! She was like my little sister. I wanted to make sure she was OK.”

Stern interrupted, “She said she didn’t think you were particularly good looking when she was 14.”

“She’s lying! She has like, a journal or like, a diary from when she was a kid where she wrote, ‘Oh, this guy’s hot,’” Kutcher revealed. “She thought I was cute!”

“At first I think she thought that I was good looking, and then shortly thereafter, I was just annoying to her, because I was like a big brother,” he clarified. “It was like, ‘He’s annoying, because he’s always looking out for my best interest.”

Fast-forward almost 20 years and the couple is now married and recently welcomed their second child together, son Dimitri.

