Ashley Olsen Reportedly Dating Longtime Friend Two Years Her Junior

Ashley Olsen is reportedly dating Louis Eisner, an artist two years younger than her.

Back on Aug. 29, Radar Online first published photos of the two together. According to the site, the two have been seen together in New York and Los Angeles. Olsen, 32, was even with Eisner when he celebrated his 30th birthday in July.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Wednesday, a family insider told Radar Online that the two are “very much in love” and have been close friends for more than five years, but the relationship only took a romantic turn last year. They met through mutual high school friends.

The source said Eisner’s mother, Lisa, is a jewelry designer who has had some run-ins with Olsen and her twin sister Mary-Kate in the fashion world. Olsen also went to the Eisner family Thanksgiving dinner last year.

As for getting married, the two are in no rush.

“They’re not in a rush. He’s a long-term relationship kind of guy, but he doesn’t follow societal norms,” the source told Radar.

Eisner is a successful artist, and a member of the Brooklyn-based Still House Group. According to his resume, he earned a B.A. from Columbia University in 2010. He has had solo exhibitions at galleries in New York, London, Cologne and Brussles. His work has also been part of group exhibitions in Antwerp, Milan, Rome, London, Miami, Venice and New York.

Olsen and her sister have a history of dating much older men. Olsen dated financier Richard Sachs, 60, and artist George Condo, 61. Mary-Kate has been married to French businessman Olivier Sarkozy, 49, since 2015.

Since leaving Hollywood for the fashion world, the Olsen twins have been remarkably successful at keeping their private lives out of the spotlight. Mary-Kate was married for two years before she finally opened up about marrying Sarkozy last year.

“I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner,” Mary-Kate told Net-A-Porter.

Olsen also chimed in during that interview, explaining that staying off social media is how they stay private.

“Because we don’t dive into that whole world [of social media] and we don’t have Facebook, we’ve never been connected to our fans in that way. We’ve stayed quite sheltered in that sense,” Olsen said.

Last month, they told WSJ Magazine they “do everything together.”

“It’s been 32 years of learning how to communicate,” Olsen said, adding that their sisterly bond is like “a marriage and a partnership. We have had ups and downs”

The twins recently attended the 2018 MET Gala together in May and went to the 2018 CFDA Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in June.

Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images