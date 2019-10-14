Ashlee Simpson Debuts Bright New Pink Hair

Ashlee Simpson showed off a new, colorful look while enjoying some family time over the weekend. The 35-year-old singer was spotted out at a farm and pumpkin patch on Sunday with her husband, Evan Ross, and their four-year-old daughter, Jagger.

While searching for the perfect pumping, Simpson was photographed with pink hair. The couple both seemed to be in the fall spirit with their outfits, wearing plaid, flannel and corduroy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The hairstyle must be fairly new because just last week Simpson posted a photo to Instagram of her birthday celebration. Her hair was its typical blonde color in that image.

Ashlee Simpson sports pink hair as she and Evan Ross enjoy Sunday outing with daughter Jagger https://t.co/BESu7kIzpN — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 14, 2019

Jagger is Simpson and Ross’ only child together (Simpson shares a 10-year-old son with her ex-husband Pete Wentz). The two were married in 2014 at an estate in Connecticut that is owned by Ross’ mother, the legendary singer Diana Ross. They celebrated their five-year anniversary on August 31.

Simpson revealed back in March that meeting her sister Jessica’s new baby did give her baby fever.

“I’m not pregnant but it definitely gave me the [baby] fever a little bit,” she said at the time. “Oh my gosh, she is so cute. She’s got these, like, adorable cheeks,” she said. “[Everyone is] amazing, so great. The kids were so cute — Jessica’s kids with their little baby sister.”

Jessica struggled with a difficult pregnancy for the birth of Birdie, her third child with husband Eric Johnson. Ashlee expressed how proud she was of her big sister after the baby was born.

“I’m so proud of her because I think pregnancy is not easy and it’s different for every woman,” she said. “And I think it’s really beautiful to speak out about what you’re going through with each pregnancy … I respect it. We all need to hear that. It’s not like you get a cute bump and you’re done for her.”

In August, Ross also talked about the possibility of adding more children to their family. “I would love to [have more],” Ross told US Weekly. “That’s the plan, but you know, we have to see. I want a flock, but it’s up to her.”