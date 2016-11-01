Watch: Armie Hammer Says Wife Elizabeth Chambers Has This Pregnancy Thing Down Like a Pro

Armie Hammer’s wife Elizabeth Chambers “loves being pregnant.”

The couple is expecting baby No. 2 and Hammer opened up about their experience with E! News.

During an interview, Hammer joked that his wife is a “professional pregnant woman,” explaining that “she doesn’t get sick, she doesn’t get tired, she doesn’t complain, she will still exercise. She seems like she just loves being pregnant.”

The couple is already parents to daughter Harper Grace who was born in December 2014.

Hammer admitted back in September that their first child has been easy so far. “I don’t know if our daughter’s easy or if we’ve just been winging it the right way, but we haven’t had too much of a plan and it’s all kind of gone all right. So, we’re just kind of going with it.”

Parenting might be easy for Hammer, but keeping a secret definitely is not. The actor slipped up and accidentally revealed the sex of their second baby during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

He said that his wife was in the dressing room during his interview and when he got back she said to him, “What was that?!”