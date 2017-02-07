Ariel Winter Shares Steamy Throwback Photo With Her Boyfriend

Chickpea & Pinto Bean❣️#mcm A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 6, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

Ariel Winter isn’t afraid to show some PDA.

The Modern Family star shared a few racy photos on Instagram Monday from her recent 19th birthday party, Entertainment Tonight reports.

In one of the photos, the actress shares a steamy kiss with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden.

“Chickpea & Pinto Bean❣#mcm,” Winter captioned the snap.

She also wasn’t afraid of showing off some skin during her celebration night out with friends. In her other black-and-white photos, she showcased her sexy dress that featured both cleavage and her booty.

Winter’s Modern Family co-star Nolan Gould attended her birthday dinner.

3 Aquarians + 1 Cancer A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 6, 2017 at 4:34pm PST

#tb to this 🎂 A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

