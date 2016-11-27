Ariel Winter and Rumored Beau Levi Meaden Step out Together

(Photo: Twitter / @Breaking_0News)

Looks like Ariel Winter might not be as single as she claimed back in September.

The Modern Family star was spotted alongside Levi Meaden, of The 100, over the holiday weekend, according to E! News. Not only were the two together celebrating Friendsgiving, but they were spotted out for a bit of coffee and art on Saturday.

The rumors of a romance budding between the two actors started after they spent some time together in Mexico. But these latest sightings of the two are really adding fuel to the fire. When the two went out for coffee before hitting up the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, they were seen holding hands.

Of course, no relationship is really “official” unless it’s announced over social media. Though Winter and Meaden haven’t officially said anything about a possibly romance, one of their close friends may have spilled the beans on Snapchat during Friendsgiving.

“Family dinner friendsgiving,” Jack Griffo wrote on a snap of the couple. “That’s my girl w/ her man.”

Neither of the actors has said anything about their relationship since Griffo posted that snap, but that isn’t to say that they won’t in the future. Either way, Winter’s perfect relationship status tweet from back in September – the one that said “hi I’m single AF” with a toaster gif – isn’t really accurate anymore.