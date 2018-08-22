Ariana Grande Says She and Pete Davidson Will Tie the Knot in 2019

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson got engaged early this summer after a whirlwind romance, but it seems their trip to the altar won’t be quite as quick.

In an interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America, Grande revealed that she and Davidson will likely tie the knot in 2019.

“It’s not soon soon,” the pop star said of her nuptials. “It’s going to be like, next year.”

She also revealed that she has started wedding planning, but is in no rush to get things sorted out.

“We’re going to take our time to plan it,” she said. “We’ve been like planning and my friends and I, my mom and everybody have been like, brainstorming and sharing ideas and stuff, and it’s really fun. I work so much. I’ve never spent this much time or energy planning something personal that feeds my soul so much and my heart. I’m going to cry. I’m so excited. It’s sick. It’s really fun.”

The interview also saw Grande proclaim that she is “living her best life” and is feeling “grateful” and “happy.”

While the couple hasn’t been together long, Grande shared how she knew Davidson was the one for her.

“I mean, it’s just like a feeling, you know?” she said, noting, “That’s so cheesy. People are always like, ‘When you know, you know,’ and you’re like ‘Oh, yeah, whatever, okay, yeah, okay.”

“You just feel it, you know?” the singer added. “He just ticks every box and just gets better every day, and I’m very grateful for him. Life is beautiful.”

Grande’s new album, Sweetener, includes a song titled “Pete Davidson,” which the 25-year-old noted was originally supposed to be a “love letter” to her beau.

“I made it just to send to him as a nice little sentiment,” she revealed.

Since confirming their relationship in May, Grande and Davidson have been on a public PDA tour, which Grande acknowledges can be a little much for some people, though Strahan said it was “fun” to watch the two together.

“We’re so annoying, huh?” she said. “It must be the worst [to see]. It must be the worst!”

Grande jokingly addressed the couple’s penchant for PDA in a recent Instagram post which saw her posing with her fiancé for a mirror selfie that saw the duo don coordinating neon jackets.

“Subtle just like our love,” the singer cracked in the caption.

