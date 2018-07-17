All the Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Tattoos Dedicated to Each Other

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson‘s whirlwind romance has dominated conversations among fans of both the singer and the Saturday Night Live cast member in the past few months.

The couple has only been together for a few months, but Davidson and Grande have wasted no time making their love permanent with engagement rings, and lots of tattoos.

Scroll through to see all the ink the couple has gotten in honor of their blossoming romance.

A Love That Will Last

Grande and Davidson have had one of the most talked-about celebrity romances of the year.

The pair got engaged after only one month of dating, having both just left previous long-term relationships. The pair presumably met on the set of Saturday Night Live, where Davidson has been a prominent cast member and Grande has hosted and performed as musical guest in the past.

Since their engagement, Grande and Davidson have moved in together to an apartment in New York City and have been seen throughout the city showing off their love. However, sources close to the couple have said they plan to hold off on tying the knot for a while.

That hasn’t stopped them from decorating their bodies with permanent odes to one another.

Matching Clouds

Before the couple confirmed their relationship, Davidson and Grande had already inked their love for each other with matching tiny clouds on their fingers.

The comedian showed off the new tattoo on Instagram, while fans spotted Grande’s during a concert in May.

Davidson Honors ‘Dangerous Woman’

Shortly after relationship began to dominate headlines, the SNL star’s tattoo artist showed off a pair of Grande-themed tattoos on social media.

The first one is a bunny-eared mask tattooed behind his ear, reminiscent of the one Grande wears on the cover of her Dangerous Woman album.

Keeping Her Name Close

The tattoo artist followed the Dangerous Woman reveal with a rendering of the initials “AG” on Davidson’s finger, making it even clearer that he already had deep feelings for the singer.

‘Reborn’

In June, the couple celebrated the engagement by getting the word “reborn” tattooed on their thumbs. Davidson showed his off — as well as Grande’s huge engagement ring — on Instagram, along with the caption “u know what you’d dream it be like? it’s better than that.”

‘H2GKMO’

A few days later, the couple followed up with another matching tattoo reveal: They both got “H2GKMO” inked on their right thumbs, an abbreviation which means: “Honest to God, knock me out.”

‘Always’

The new ink kept showing up as Grande revealed the word “always” on her rib cage, which some fans think is an homage to the couple’s love for Harry Potter.

Though, the tattoo has not been showed off on social media too much, fans speculate the ink was done in Davidson’s handwriting.

Wrapped Around Her Finger

The couple lost all sense of subtlety in late June, when Grande showed off her tattoo of Davidson’s name on her ring finger. Just below her massive diamond engagement ring.

The singer also announced she had named a song off her upcoming album, Sweetener, after her fiancé.

Remembering His Dad

Grande’s most recent ink is the number “8418”, which she got on her ankle. The tattoo matches one that Davidson has on his arm, and it commemorated his late father’s FDNY badge number.

Davidson’s father was a firefighter who passed away during the Sept. 11, 2001 attack, and the comedian recently opened up on Instagram that his dad “would be so happy” about his engagement to the “God is a Woman” singer, and would love her if he was still alive.

Gotta love these two!