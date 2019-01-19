Ariana Grande Sends ‘Miss U’ Message on Mac Miller’s Birthday

Ariana Grande is missing ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, judging by one of her latest posts on Twitter.

Grande shared a post Saturday morning, on what would have been Miller’s 27th birthday. The rapper’s death back in September deeply affected Grande, and apparently it still is. She wrote simply: “miss u” in a standalone tweet.

Grande and Miller dated for two years, and for a while they were one of the most beloved couples in the music industry. They broke up in May of 2018, leaving fans stunned. While Grande jumped into her whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson, Miller went on to a grisly car crash in Los Angeles. He then made one of his most celebrated albums, Swimming.

miss u. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 19, 2019



Miller was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home on Sept. 7, 2018. Although he has spoken — and sang — about getting sober in the past while dating Grande, his cause of death was determined to be a dangerous cocktail of drugs. That included Fentanyl, the opiate that has taken the lives of many prominent celebrities in the last two years.

Grande’s plans came to a screeching halt when word of her ex’s passing broke. She ended her engagement to Davidson, and canceled several prominent appearances and tour dates. Grande got to work on a new studio album, which is now one of the most anticipated releases of 2019.

Grande has posted many tributes to Miller in the last few months, but Saturday’s simple “miss u” hit her fans hard. As always, they celebrated Grande’s emotional vulnerability and transparency.

surround yourself with your loved ones who make you feel happy. we know today is gonna be hard. we love you. — chelsea (@arianarnb) January 19, 2019



“I feel like this is about Malcolm,” one fan wrote. “We miss him too. Stay strong baby. Surround yourself with your loved ones who make you feel happy. We know today is gonna be hard. We love you.”

Grande’s first social media tribute to Miller after his death was addressed directly to him. She posted a black-and-white photo of the rapper looking up at her from the grass.

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will,” she wrote. “I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. So many times.”

“I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do. You were my dearest friend. For so long. Above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved,” she went on. “I hope you’re okay now. Rest.”

Grande later memorialized Miller, along with the rest of her ex-boyfriends in her song “Thank U, Next.”

“Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm, because he was an angel,” she sang.