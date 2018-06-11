Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are reportedly engaged after just weeks of dating, multiple sources told Us Weekly.

A source told the magazine that the couple “were telling people that they’re engaged” while attending Robert Pattinson’s birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 9.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married,” another insider said. “Their friends are really excited and supportive.”

“They are both constantly making each other laugh,” the insider added. “Their moms have met. They’ve been very public with their relationship on social media, and they are very in love.”

A third source said, “They are looking forward to a very long engagement together.”

Grande and Davidson made their relationship public just weeks ago, and have since been posting plenty of snaps of each other on social media along with several flirty comments.

“It’s a recent engagement,” another source told People. “They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding.”

The couple confirmed their relationship on May 30 when Davidson posted a Harry Potter-themed photo of the two dressed in matching robes.

Over the weekend, Grande shared a selfie of the pair and joked that her account is now simply used for updates on Davidson.

“i am but a pete davidson update acc stay tuned for more (pete follows / comments sumtimes),” the singer wrote.

Another recent photo saw Grande gushing over Davidson, with the 24-year-old writing, “i thought u into my life. woah! look at my mind.”

The news of the new couple came just days after Grande announced that she had split from boyfriend Mac Miller after nearly two years together. The pair officially called it quits in April, though one source said that “in actuality, the relationship had run its course long before that.”

Davidson had split from girlfriend Cazzie David in May after two years of dating on and off.

In addition to photo proof, Davidson has gotten two tattoos inspired by Grande, with the comedian inking a pair of black bunny ears behind his ear and her initials, AG, on his thumb.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @petedavidson