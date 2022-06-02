R&B Singer Ari Lennox Reveals New Man is 'Married At First Sight' Alumri Lennox Reveals New Man is 'Married At First Sight' Alum

✖

Keith Manley may not have had the best luck with his Married at First Sight partner Iris Cladwell in Season 9 of the Lifetime reality series, but it appears Manley has found love in R&B singer Ari Lennox. Lennox has been hinting at being coupled up in recent weeks on Instagram, only showing snippets of her new beau. But she debuted his face online and fans quickly noticed it was the MAFS alum by her side.

Since the show wrapped, Caldwell and Manley apparently tried dating, but Manley says his heart simply wasn't in it. Over the course of 8 weeks, Manley complained of Caldwell having a lack of emotional maturity. Caldwell admitted to being a virgin, and the two never consummated their marriage. Though Caldwell said yes on Decision Day, Manley chose to get a divorce. Heartbroken, Caldwell thought they could try and make it work, but Manley wasn't for it. Even the experts on the season were bummed that Manley chose to end things. He insisted he was OK with Caldwell's virginity but claim she was not comfortable with intimacy, which made him uncomfortable and uncertain about whether or not he wanted the responsibility of taking her virginity.

In an interview on The Love Hour podcast, Caldwell opened up about Manley's hesitation. "The other partner has to be willing to give of themselves as well and it's hard when you're the one that feels like, 'Okay I'm giving, I'm trying,' but when you're hitting a brick wall in so many ways, it's an issue," she said. "Through one of the questions Pastor Cal asked him was, 'Why not [have sex],' and he [Keith] was like, 'I'm not ready to take her virginity.'"

Manley authored a book, Life is Just-A Walk Within. While his ex-wife has been modeling and taking speaking engagements.

As far as Manley and Lennox, the two seemingly attended a wedding in California together. Though they don't appear to be currently following one another on Instagram, they both shared photos on their Stories of their time together.

This comes months after Lennox Tweeted about her desire to find true romance and love. The singer admitted she'd never experienced such before. Hopefully, she's found such in Manley.