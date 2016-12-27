Anthony Bourdain and wife Ottavia Busia have split after 9 years together https://t.co/xzCqUvHitp pic.twitter.com/Ij2i3UKErZ — People Magazine (@people) September 19, 2016

Chef Anthony Bourdain and mixed martial arts fighter Ottavia Busia have separated after 9 years together, PEOPLE reports.

News of their separation first appeared in Page Six, which reported from a source close to the cheft that the couple has been separated for a while.

They were first married in 2007 and have one daughter together, Ariane. Bourdain recently spoke with PEOPLE while promoting his last project, a dysfunctional family cookbook called “Appetites.”

“I have a completely dysfunctional…” he trailed off. “I love my family but it’s not an ordinary family,” he confessed.

“If I’m not traveling, I’m pretty much doing jack s— on a Friday night,” he told PEOPLE. “I’m going to bed when my 9-year-old decides to go to bed. If I’m home, I’m not going to the the hot new restaurant, I’m not walking on a red carpet, I’m cooking something that my daughter decides she wants, or staying very close to home,” he continued.