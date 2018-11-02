Angelina Jolie Turns Over Financial Information to Brad Pitt and His Legal Team

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are finishing up their divorce process, and the next step involved Jolie handing over financial information to Pitt and his legal team this week.

On Thursday, The Blast reported that Jolie told the court she turned over the legal information to help move along the process. Sources told the site that the Mr & Mrs. Smith co-stars are “hard at work” on a final settlement. The next step would involve Pitt giving Jolie and her team his financial information. The Blast’s sources said Pitt is worth much more than Jolie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Blast previously reported on Aug. 9 that Jolie considered a palimony lawsuit against Pitt so she could get access to money Pitt earned from the start of their relationship since they were only married briefly.

The couple was famously together for more than a decade, but did not get married until 2014 and announced their split in September 2016. Their divorce proceedings became bitter, but have since “calmed down,” The Blast reports, because they want a settlement soon.

According to The Blast, the two are still working out what to do on the 500-acre French chateau they reportedly bought for $60 million in 2011. They originally wanted their children to inherit it.

While the two hash out the finances, the couple are also working on a child custody agreement. The two share six children, Zahara, 13; Knox, 10; Pax, 14; Vivienne, 10; Maddox, 17; and Shiloh, 12.

As previously reported on Oct. 16, Dr. Stan Katz was appointed by the court to evaluate the children before a final agreement can be drawn up. Jolie and Pitt reached a temporary agreement during the summer, where the children will visit Pitt while Jolie is working in the U.K., and Jolie will spend time with them after she returns to Los Angeles. As the oldest, Maddox can decide if he wants to see Pitt. The judge in the case told Jolie she could lose custody if she keeps the children from spending time with their father.

On Oct. 3, a source told Us Weekly the two were not close to a custody agreement because Jolie was being difficult to work with.

“There is no truce. Angie is extremely hard to deal with, period. She wants what she wants, and no one is going to tell her otherwise,” the source told the magazine. “Angie is once again doing things that are interfering with Brad’s custodial time with the children… There have been several occasions in recent weeks in which the kids have been late, with Brad unable to reach anyone for answers.”

Another source told the magazine in September Pitt was “hopeful he’ll have joint custody of the children.”

Pitt and Jolie were together from 2005 until 2016, but did not marry until 2014. They co-starred in Mr. & Mrs. Smith together in 2005 and in the Jolie-directed By The Sea in 2015.

Photo credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI