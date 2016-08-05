Angela Kinsey Engaged — See Her Emerald and Gold Ring!

There are so many romantic and interesting ways people get engaged, and for Office star Angela Kinsey, it was a family affair!

Kinsey announced her engagement Thursday on Instagram: "#tbt to earlier this week. We were going out to dinner and my daughter said that first she wanted to show me the fort in the backyard that she and my boyfriend's sons had been working on," the 45-year-old captioned a photo of her ring. "She led me outside and there was a blanket by the pool and she said I had to sit on it. His sons brought me flowers and then he came around the corner with a ring."

In the photo she is wearing a beautiful green emerald ring, instead of a traditional diamond, because it represents her three kids' birthstones. Her kids made her cry with their sweet cards and pictures.

However, her fiancè kept with tradition by asking her mother for her hand in marriage, even though her father had passed.

Congrats to the happy couple!