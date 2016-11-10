Anderson East Wishes ‘Beautiful’ Girlfriend Miranda Lambert a Happy Birthday

Happiest of birthdays to this beautiful Texan! I’ll celebrate you today and everyday ahead. @mirandalambert ❤️ A photo posted by Anderson East (@andersoneast) on Nov 10, 2016 at 7:28am PST

It’s a very happy birthday for Miranda Lambert whose boyfriend Anderson East wished her a happy 33rd birthday on Instagram Thursday, November 10.

The photo shows the couple in front of Niagara Falls with the caption,”Happiest of birthdays to this beautiful Texan! I’ll celebrate you today and everyday ahead. @mirandalambert,” he wrote.

The happy couple recently attended the CMA Awards in Nashville last week and were walking arm in arm with each other throughout the night.

In honor of the occasion Lambert shared a photo of their night together at country music’s biggest night writing, “I had a great time last night celebrating country music at the CMA Awards with my sweet ❤️ by my side! @andersoneast I’m a lucky girl!”

She was criticized for the photo, but fought back saying, “Last night I was all dolled up and ‘out on the town’ with my sweet man at the CMA awards in Nashville. I was excited about the night and posted a picture. Just now when I looked I realized so many comments were judgmental and negative,” she wrote. “Thank y’all for reminding me why I read books, write songs, and spend most of my time with animals and people I trust and love.”

Happy birthday Miranda! We hope you’re enjoying your special day.