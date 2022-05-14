'American Pie' Star Files for Divorce From Spouse After More Than 12 Years Together

✖

American Pie alum Thomas Ian Nichols is going to be a single man. His wife of 12 years, Colette Marino, aka DJ Colette, recently filed paperwork requesting a divorce. Collette is a house DJ and vocalist. Per TMZ, Colette lists the date of separation as Sept. 3, 2019, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The pair tied the knot in Jan. 2007, and they have two minor children together, a son and a daughter. Their son Nolan is 10, and their daughter Zoë is 6.

Colette is showing little mercy in the divorce. She is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple's children, and she wants to block the court's ability to award support to either parent. Luckily, she says the couple has a prenup that she wants the judge to enforce.

Prior to starring in the popular cult classic, Thomas' rise to fame was as a child actor. He played Chicago Cubs fireballer Henry Rowengartner in the 1993 sports comedy movie, Rookie of The Year. The movie followed his character Henry who after a freak accident, becomes such a sharp pitcher that the Chicago Cubs sign him to a contract. His teammate Chet Steadman (Gary Busey) takes him under his wing and teaches him how to play in the big leagues. But Henry's mother's sneaky boyfriend (Bruce Altman) tries to sell his contract to a hated opposing team.

In American Pie, he starred as Kevin Myers in the franchise. He is the initiator of a crazy pact between him and his friends to lose their virginity before they finish high school. Kevin tries to repair his relationship with his girlfriend Vicky after she accuses him of only wanting her for sex. Eventually, Vicky gives in and the two lose their virginity together.

Aside from the first film, he makes recurring appearances in American Pie 2, American Wedding, and American Reunion.