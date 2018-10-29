‘American Horror Story’ Alum Colton Haynes Reveals Sweet Anniversary Message Despite Divorce Filing

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham are celebrating their 1-year wedding anniversary months after filing for divorce.

On Sunday, five months after filing for divorce, Haynes took to Instagram to sweetly commemorate the very day that he and Leatham had said "I do" just a year prior, sharing a touching post along with images from their wedding.

"Can't believe it's already been 1 yr. since we got married @jeffleatham :) Happy Anniversary my beautiful husband," Haynes captioned a gallery of images from their wedding day, adding three heart emojia.

Leatham also celebrated the occasion, sharing three more photos from the day.

"I can't remember what it was like before you, and I don't even know how we got here but maybe that's exactly what I needed. Someone who could make me forget where I came from and someone who could make me love without knowing how to fall. -- R.M. Drake," the celebrity floral designer said. "Happy Anniversary My Beautiful Husband – [heart emojis] – Life is a beautiful place with you beside me. - I LOVE YOU."

The couple had tied the knot in front of 120 guests during a nighttime ceremony at a Palm Springs hotel last October. Kris Jenner, one of their longtime friends, officiated the wedding. Leatham had popped the question at Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico only months earlier.

"It's just amazing when you find someone who kind of teaches you to love yourself more," Haynes told PEOPLE following their wedding. "The really great thing about being with Jeff is that since we got together my relationships with my friends have gotten better, my family relationships have gotten better. When you learn to really love someone, it's completely life-changing. Now we have this beautiful life together and this epic journey ahead."

Just six months later, however, their romance seemed to come to an abrupt halt when the Arrow and American Horror Story actor filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. In the divorce documents, he listed their official date of separation as May 1, 2018.

While the cause of their split remained unknown, rumors circulated that Leatham had cheated after Haynes released a song called "Man It Sucks," which referenced a relationship filled with "cheating drama." Haynes later dispelled the rumors on social media.

"Jeff would never cheat," he wrote in a tweet in May. "He's an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship."

The former couple has since sparked rumors that they have rekindled their romance, or at least reconciled, after they were spotted together several times in the months following their split. In July, the two were seen walking through LAX together. Neither of them have commented on rumors of a rekindled romance.