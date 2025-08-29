‘American Horror Story’ Actress and ‘Bates Motel’ Actor Divorce After 10-Year Marriage

Two well-known actors quietly ended their marriage earlier this month.

Joshua Leonard (The Blair Witch Project) and Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World) announced their divorce via an Instagram post.

“For the sake of alacritous disclosure, and to pave a future for more aligned & transparent matters…. @msalisonpill and I were officially divorced a few weeks ago after a few years of separation and practice,” Leonard wrote. “Yes, life happened to us. That’s nothing to gloat about.”

The two were engaged in 2015, where the Bates Motel star proposed to Pill during a group hiking trip at California’s Joshua Tree National Park. At the time of their engagement, PEOPLE interviewed him for his first reaction.

“I told her that I loved her more than anybody on the planet,” Leonard said. “It was pretty good. Her hands were shaking, and so about 30 seconds after I gave it to her, I said, ‘You might want to put that on now.’”

Still, there seems to be no bad blood between Leonard and the American Horror Story actress. His post announcing the divorce continued by announcing how the two of them are “A+ co-parents” of their daughter, Wilder Grace Leonard.

“Alison remains one of few truly brilliant humans I’ve ever encountered,” he wrote. “And while the best path forward may not be storybook-rote (or even ready!)… it reveals itself in stanzas – a disorienting novelty – such are the fears and wins of life.”