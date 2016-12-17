Amber Rose Explains Why She Can’t Stay off Social Media and We Can’t Blame Her

When you said you were going to stay off social media until the New Year but Bae keeps posting hot ass pictures 😩 A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Dec 16, 2016 at 2:47pm PST

Amber Rose is taking a break from social media – or at least trying. Rose took to Instagram to say why it’s so hard staying off the internet.

“When you said you were going to stay off social media until the New Year but Bae keeps posting hot ass pictures.”

The “bae” she’s referring to is Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

The two started to date back in October and have been spotted since then, and even more so since the Holidays are approaching.

“They’re solid and in a good place,” a source recently shared with PEOPLE. “They’re both very happy with how things are going.”

We get it, we would want to stare at our boyfriend all day on the internet too.