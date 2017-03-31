Alex Rodriguez Opens up About Jennifer Lopez Romance

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been spotted jetting around the globe together for weeks now, and Rodriguez confirmed his relationship with the singer during an appearance on The View Friday morning, calling the romance “obvious.”

“We’re having a great time,” E! News reports the former MLB star as saying. “She’s an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother.”

Rodriguez also revealed a few fun facts about J.Lo, like the fact that she was a track star in high school and enjoys chocolate chip ice cream and chocolate chip cookies on cheat days.

Another important fact? Lopez, who grew up in the Bronx, New York, is a “big Yankees fan,” the former New York Yankees player revealed.

“She just likes simple things,” he added. “I mean, she’s a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter.”

While a source previously told E! News that Rodriguez’s friends thought the relationship would be just a fling, they’ve recently begun to change their minds.

“Friends are slowly thinking this may actually be a great match,” the source said. “He calls J.Lo his lady. He would wife her up in a heartbeat…She is different than other people he’s dated.”

The source added that the two have a “crazy” connection.

“Jennifer and Alex are heating up big time,” another source previously told the outlet. “They went from zero to 100 really quick.”

