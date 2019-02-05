Alex Rodriguez Gushes About Jennifer Lopez on Second Anniversary Tribute Slideshow

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are celebrating their second anniversary, and the New York Yankees legend penned an emotional love letter for the occasion.

On Monday, Rodriguez took to Instagram to post his sweet nothings to his girlfriend as they celebrated two years of their relationship, sharing a gallery of images from some of his favorite moments with Lopez.

“Macha 13, I can’t believe it’s been two years,” his post began. “Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words.”

“From baseball games, to traveling across the world to shows in Vegas. We have done it all together and every moment with you is cherished,” he continued. “Where this road will take us next is unknown but there is no one else I would rather have by my side. The journey is just beginning and I am excited for what’s ahead.”

In the post, which contained images of the couple at sporting events and red carpets and even posing with their children, Rodriguez went on to praise Lopez and shower her with compliments.

“Macha, your hard work is unmatched. Your relentless drive and determination push me to be a better man each and every day,” he wrote. “”Like you there is none other. Words will never do justice to what the last two years have meant to me. Te amo mucho, Lola.”

His touching post came just one day after Lopez penned sweet words of her own, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer writing that Rodriguez makes her “world a more beautiful safe and stable place … in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life.”

The couple’s budding romance went public back in March of 2017, and their frequent posts gushing about one another and their relationship quickly gained the affection of fans, so much so that Rodriguez and Lopez have frequently been at the center of engagement rumors. Most recently, rumors were sparked anew after Lopez was spotted sporting a ring on her left ring finger in August of 2018.

While the couple have remained tightlipped about the rumors, they have frequently spoken about their future together, revealing that they are in no rush to walk down the aisle and say their I do’s.