Alan Thicke’s Wife Tanya Shares Sweet Photo of the Couple Two Days Before Her Husband’s Death

"I've got the cutest designated driver EVER!!!! JP & @eloisedejoria sure know how to throw a party! Thx you for having us. #friendsforever #patron #family 🙏🏻💛💛💛"

Alan Thicke‘s wife Tanya posted a photo of the couple on Instagram just two days before he passed away at the age of 69, PEOPLE reports.

“I’ve got the cutest designated driver EVER!!!” Tanya captioned the photo of herself looking adoringly at her husband.

“JP & @eloisedejoria sure know how to throw a party! Thx you for having us. #friendsforever #patron #family,” Tanya continued.

A few days earlier, she shared a throwback photo of herself, Alan and stepson Carter Thicke.

“When you’re just trying to get that perfect Xmas card pic! #2010 #tbt,” she captioned the Christmas photo.

"When you're just trying to get that perfect Xmas card pic! 🎄 #2010 #tbt😂"

Alan and Tanya tied the knot on May 7, 2005 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Alan’s family and friends at this time.