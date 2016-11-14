Adam Levine Shares Sweet Family Photo With Wife Behati Prinsloo and Daughter Dusty Rose

(Photo: Twitter / @Cosmopolitan)

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcomed their first child, daughter Dusty Rose, on Sept. 21, and the proud parents are cherishing every moment with their new addition.

Levine took to Instagram Monday to share a sweet photo of the trio, posting a photo of himself, Prinsloo and little Dusty Rose on the beach, with Levine and Prinsloo looking out at the ocean as the new mom cradles her daughter in a baby carrier on her chest.

“Everything I need is right here. (Beach optional),” the Maroon 5 frontman captioned the shot.

Prinsloo also shared the same photo on her own Instagram account, captioning it with a set of emojis including a woman, man and baby as well as praying hands, a heart, sun and ocean wave.

The Voice coach previously spoke to Ryan Seacrest in October about life as a father, PEOPLE reports.

“I don’t know anything, but it’s part of the beauty of it, honestly,” Levine admitted. “There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kick in and switch on. It’s a beautiful experience.”

“We’re just gonna jump in, and just try to figure it out,” he added.

