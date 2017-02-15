Adam Levine Gushes Over Daughter Dusty Rose in Adorable Interview

Fatherhood is possibly the best thing that’s happened to Adam Levine. And if not, it’s definitely the most adorable.

Levine stopped by Ellen to talk about life since his wife Behati Prinsloo gave birth to their daughter Dusty Rose and things got heart-meltingly cute really fast.

“[Dusty’s] so unbelievable,” the “Cold” crooner and Maroon 5 frontman gushed. “I’m so in love with her. It’s great.”

When Dusty made her public debut at Levine’s Hollywood Star ceremony, she stole the show, but it was her daddy’s speech about the women in his life that had everyone reaching for the tissues.

“I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world,” he said at the time. “I am one of the luckiest people who’s ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most and so, I thank all of those people. I can’t do it individually, but I thank you all.”

With all those emotions inside the singer, we can’t help but think being a dad is going to inspire some seriously cute lyrics.

