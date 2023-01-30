Abigail Breslin Gets Married

Congratulations are in order for Abigail Breslin! The Little Miss Sunshine star is a married woman after she wed her longtime boyfriend Ira Kunyansky on Saturday, Jan. 28. The actress announced the exciting news in an Instagram post Sunday night alongside a first-look photo at her wedding day.

Breslin first made the announcement with a photo of her stunning wedding ring, writing, "ya girl got married y'all." She later returned to the social media platform to drop some additional details alongside a photo from the big day, the actress sharing, "01.28.23," alongside a diamond ring and two heart emojis, adding, "married my bestest friend." On his own account, Kunyansky sweetly wrote, "Love my other second half," as he shared a photo of himself and Breslin being lifted by their guests during a dance.

The pair seem to have said "I do" at Hummingbird Nest Farm, located in the Santa Susana Mountain just outside of Los Angeles, according to social media posts from their bridal party, per Us Weekly. Their to wtiness the special moment was TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney as well as Breslin's brother, Spencer Breslin. O his Instagram Story, Kunyansky shared a few more glances at the celebrations, including a photo of himself and Breslin standing beneath an arch adorned with pink roses and a video recorded by one of the attendees of the couple sharing their first kiss as newlyweds.

The wedding came nearly a year after Breslin first revealed in February 2022 that she was engaged. Breslin announced the news at the time by sharing a a close-up photo of her ring, writing in the caption, "I was like, 'duh.' [engaged yall]." Altjough details of their relationship are slim, the Oscar-nominated actress and Kunyansky have been together since at least 2017 when Breslin first began sharing photos of him on her Instagram

As the couple confirmed their marriage, their friends were eager to celebrate. Commenting on the posts, actress Sarah Hyland simply wrote, "AHHHHHHHHHH," before adding, "MY BABYYYYYYYY." Kat McNamara commented, "Awww congrats, Abbie! So happy for you! Biggest hugs ever," with Beth Grant sharing, "All the best wishes in the world!! Love you always." Rosario Dawson wrote, "Yayayayayay!! Congratulations!!!!" Neither Breslin nor Kunyansky have shared further details about their wedding at this time.