A ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Couple Just Got Married

One Dancing with the Stars couple is planning to dance the night away together, forever.

The DWTS pro dancer Britt Stewart married CODA star Daniel Durant this past Saturday at a California ceremony.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two met while competing together on season 31 on DWTS. They were married just one day before they met on the series, three years ago.

“I never could imagine what my wedding would be like and it still feels a little bit like a dream. But it’s real. It’s happening!,” Durant told PEOPLE.

Stewart shared her own words of disbelief.

“I was never the little girl that had big dreams of a fairy-tale wedding,” she said. “So when I describe our wedding, I want it to feel like an abundance of love connecting everyone there!”

The two were married at Riata Ranch in Santa Margarita, California. Several celebrities were in attendance, including DWTS alums like Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, Johnny Weir, who was Stewart’s dance partner for the 29th season and served as one of her bridesmaids, and many other professional dancers from the series.

Several of Durant’s CODA co-stars were in attendance too, like Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin. Kotsur was famously the first male deaf actor to win an Oscar and a BAFTA for his role in the 2021 film, which ended up winning Best Picture at the Oscars that year.

After getting together in 2024, they told PEOPLE that their connection from the series was permanent.

“We really were teammates who became good friends that after the season finished at the finale, we were like, ‘I don’t know if we can not see each other every single day,’” Stewart said in a November 2024 interview. “And then that’s how we fell into dating. So I think it was that foundation of friendship that really set the stage for our relationship, and my hope is that will continue through our marriage.”