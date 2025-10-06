2 Actors Announce Engagement After Rekindling Their Romance Following Split

Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny are engaged!

The Fire Inside actress, 30, and Uglies actor, 33, announced their engagement on Instagram Sunday, sharing chic photos of them all cuddled up as Destiny flashed her new engagement ring.

The couple captioned the post, “engaged to the love of my life.”

After receiving well-wishes in the comment section from stars including Lori Harvey, Chloe Bailey and Joey King, Powers took to his Instagram Story to thank everyone “for all the beautiful messages and love,” calling the response “a whirlwind of love all around.”

Powers and Destiny, who first started dating in 2018, split in 2022 before confirming earlier this year that they had reunited.

“I just love him so much and I just appreciate him every step of the way,” Destiny told PEOPLE in February. “He’s such a cheerleader for me, as I am for him. It just means everything. We’re just best friends — you know, we’re more than best friends.”

Showing that support is “something that we’ll continue to do,” she continued, noting that balancing their careers together is “really important” to the pair.

“Having to navigate ourselves individually and then having to do it as a collective is something that is always a challenge in our minds and something that we care about,” she said. “So having his support is literally just something that I have always loved.”

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards Program and Dinner at Hollywood Palladium on March 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)

Powers echoed Destiny’s thoughts to PEOPLE in May, saying that they had been able to make things work over the years because they “genuinely are best friends” and feel like “family.”

“I think partnership really works when you really do look at your partner [the way you would look at] siblings, in a way,” Powers said. “We could fight. We might not talk to each other for a minute. But we love each other. We come back. You know what I’m saying?”

“And I feel like for me and Ryan … it’s like this is family. It’s not a thing where [it’s like], ‘Oh, I didn’t like [that] she did a certain thing and now I don’t want to be in a relationship,’“ he continued, adding, “It’s just like we’re so locked in and we just get each other’s jokes and it’s just easy. We just flow honestly. And she teaches me a lot. I don’t know if I teach her stuff, but she teaches me so much. She’s made me a better artist, so it’s been great.”