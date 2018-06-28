’13 Reasons Why’ Star Brandon Flynn Splits From Sam Smith

Sam Smith and actor Brandon Flynn have parted ways after dating for eight months, The Sun reports. News of their split comes after Smith said he’s “going through some s—” during Wednesday night’s Brooklyn show on his The Thrill Of It All tour.

Both men have unfollowed each other on Instagram, with Smith, 26, deleting all photos of Flynn, 24. Pictures of Smith still remain on Flynn’s page, including a sweet birthday tribute to the Grammy-winning singer from back in May. The 13 Reasons Why star gushed over Smith at the time, “He’s an angel! He makes me so f—ing happy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The reported split comes after Smith was spotted partying with a small group of friends at Candibar in Boston‘s Theater District Sunday, according to PEOPLE. Flynn was in New York City for the 2018 New York City LGBT Pride March also with friends, inducing 13 Reasons Why co-stars Tommy Dorfman and Kate Walsh.

Flynn and Smith had left flirty comments on each others’ social media posts last fall, starting with Smith leaving an “x” in the comments of a September photo posted by Flynn, clueing fans in that something might be going on between the two. Flynn’s comments since have included, “You’re so good boy” and “Zaddy.”

The couple finally made their relationship Instagram official in December, both sharing a photo of the two of them wearing unicorn-themed neck pillows. “Rare sighting in London,” Flynn captioned his post.

The two attended the Grammy Awards together over the winter and shared a very passionate kiss in London in February, which Smith said was a joke, with the two pretending to attack each other.

How does this even happen during a kiss? 😂 I physically do not understand the ferocity of it all 😂 @samsmithworld @brandonflynn #samsmith pic.twitter.com/yhFiNj6DtK — Maya Hersi (@mayahersi) February 26, 2018

“He looks like Ursula sucking the voice out of Ariel,” Smith explained in March on BBC Radio 1, referring to villain in Disney’s The Little Mermaid. “It’s so embarrassing.”

The breakup is heartbreaking for Smith fans who remember a January interview he gave in which he told V magazine that he felt like he “deserved to be happy” for the first time because of his relationship with Flynn. Smith, whose music is usually sad and perfect for listening to in the wake of a breakup, said Flynn had inspired him to write some happier tunes.

“On a personal level, I’m in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy,” he said. “I’m actually asking myself if I’m going to be writing some happy love songs soon.”

Before the romance began, Smith told Beats 1‘s Zane Lowe in September that although he was “very, very single,” he was feeling optimistic about finding love.

“I do feel like I’m ready for something more positive, more than I was,” he said at the time. “What I’ve been through relationship wise the last year has made me a lot stronger and I feel like I’ve learned some lessons from it.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @flynnaginn11