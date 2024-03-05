Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o Pack on PDA During Mexican Vacation

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o are showing off some serious PDA while soaking up the romance of a birthday beach vacation. The Oscar-winning actress, who celebrated her 41st birthday on March 1, can be seen rocking a patterned bikini and cozying up to the Dawson's Creek actor in photos taken over the weekend and published by E! News.

In one photo, Jackson, 45, holds Nyong'o's hand as they wade into the water, while in another, the Us actress wraps her arms around his neck as they press their foreheads together. The couple was seen holding hands in Joshua Tree, California, three months ago, soon after making headlines as a possible couple after attending a Janelle Monáe concert in Los Angeles in October.

The concert was one of Jackson's first public appearances after his ex, Jodie Turner-Smith, filed for divorce from him in September after three years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." The former couple shares a 3-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson.

Turner-Smith, 37, recently spoke about her split in a February interview with The Times, saying that she and Jackson had a "beautiful moment together" before their divorce. "Sometimes things we really want to work just don't end up working," the White Noise actress said. "And that's OK. The most important thing is that you choose what's healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children."

She continued, "And now it's time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting! The bravest thing in the world is to recognize when something's not working and to make a move, and I always want to set that kind of example for my daughter."

Nyong'o also recently ended her relationship with TV host Selema Masekela, 52, whom she went public with in December 2022. "I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception," she wrote on Instagram in October, adding that while she was tempted to "run into the shadows and hide" amid her devastation, "I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass."

