Stevie Nicks Suffers Concerning Injury

Stevie Nicks was forced to postpone several shows after suffering a serious injury requiring surgery.

stevie-nicks-getty-images.jpg
MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE – JUNE 19: Stevie Nicks performs during the 2022 Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival on June 19, 2022 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Stevie Nicks has postponed several upcoming tour dates after suffering a painful injury.

Nicks, 77, announced over the weekend that she will need surgery after breaking her shoulder. “Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled,” a statement from Nicks read.

The nine postponed shows include all of her August and September concerts. Those shows have been rescheduled for the fall and winter. Her shows scheduled for October are still on as planned.

“Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and apologizes to the fans for this inconvenience,” the statement continued.

Fans are advised to keep their tickets, as all previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new dates. More details will be available at the point of purchase.

Stevie Nicks’ Rescheduled 2025 Shows

  • Oct. 28: Detroit, Mich.
  • Nov. 12: Saint Paul, Minn.
  • Nov. 15: Toronto, Ontario
  • Nov. 19: Brooklyn, NY
  • Nov. 24: Boston, Mass.
  • Nov. 30: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Dec. 3: Columbia, SC
  • Dec. 7: Tampa, Fla.
  • Dec. 10: Hollywood, Fla.

Stevie Nicks’ Unaffected 2025 Tour Dates

  • Oct. 1: Portland, Ore.
  • Oct. 4: Sacramento, Calif.
  • Oct. 7: Phoenix, Ariz.
  • Oct. 11: Las Vegas, Nev,
  • Oct. 15: Oklahoma City, Okla.
  • Oct. 18: Atlantic City, NJ
  • Oct. 21: Charlotte, NC
  • Oct. 25: Hartford, Conn.

