Stevie Nicks Suffers Concerning Injury

Stevie Nicks has postponed several upcoming tour dates after suffering a painful injury.

Nicks, 77, announced over the weekend that she will need surgery after breaking her shoulder. “Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled,” a statement from Nicks read.

The nine postponed shows include all of her August and September concerts. Those shows have been rescheduled for the fall and winter. Her shows scheduled for October are still on as planned.

“Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and apologizes to the fans for this inconvenience,” the statement continued.

Fans are advised to keep their tickets, as all previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new dates. More details will be available at the point of purchase.

Stevie Nicks’ Rescheduled 2025 Shows

Oct. 28: Detroit, Mich.

Nov. 12: Saint Paul, Minn.

Nov. 15: Toronto, Ontario

Nov. 19: Brooklyn, NY

Nov. 24: Boston, Mass.

Nov. 30: Cincinnati, Ohio

Dec. 3: Columbia, SC

Dec. 7: Tampa, Fla.

Dec. 10: Hollywood, Fla.