Social Media Offers Hilarious Potential XFL Team Names

Vince McMahon dropped some huge news on Thursday when he announced he was rebooting the XFL professional football league.

The Chairman and CEO of WWE promised a lot will be different from the league’s failed 2001 season to the rebooted season in 2020. And while the league will once again have eight teams, none of the original teams are expected to be back and none of the team cities have been pinned down yet.

But that didn’t stop social media, who was already mixed on the idea of the XFL’s return, from offering up their ideas for team names. Some were a play on words like “The Buffalo Bill Clintons” while others were references to the WWE like “The Austin Stunners.”

The Jersey Shore Who? #XFLteamnames — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) January 25, 2018

Harrisburg He Hates Me #XFLTeamNames — Brad (@BradEdmonds96) January 25, 2018

The Austin Stunners #XFLTeamNames — Brett Butler (@br3tt_butler) January 25, 2018

Chicago Steppers#XFLTeamNames 🕺🏾🕺🏾ayye — My Name Here (@DaShawn_J) January 25, 2018

The Hoosiers of hogwarts#XFLTeamNames — Barkeromo (@Barkeromo) January 25, 2018

San Diego Electrifiers #XFLTeamNames — Tony “I Can’t Think of a Good Nickname” Bermudez (@BerMEWdez728) January 25, 2018

The Buffalo Bill Clintons #XFLTeamNames — lamont swanigan (@revswanigan) January 25, 2018

Cleveland Browns #XFLTeamNames — 1 Nation Under Raiders (@Rollicking_R8R) January 25, 2018

Grand Rapids Grand Wizards#XFLTeamNames — Black Thot (@koopa_kinte) January 25, 2018

#XFLTeamNames Cleveland Jobbers Minnesota Part-Timers New England Marine Sequels Pensacola Wellness Policy Violators Stamford Golden Shovels San Francisco 9.99ers — WWE Memes (@WWEMeme) January 25, 2018

“I wanted to do this since the day we stopped the other one,” McMahon said in an ESPN interview. “A chance to do it with no partners, strictly funded by me, which would allow me to look in the mirror and say, ‘You were the one who screwed this up,’ or ‘You made this thing a success.’”

McMahon said “every city is on our radar” when it comes to team locations, but nothing will be set in stone until 2019. The XFL’s initial reboot season will take place in 2020, likely in the weeks after the 2019 Super Bowl.

“The new XFL is an exciting opportunity to reimagine America’s favorite sport,” McMahon said. “As we move towards kickoff, we look forward to listening and implementing innovative ideas from players, coaches, medical experts, technology executives, the media and most importantly football fans.”