Xavier Woods Left With Multiple Holes in Tongue After Stiff Uppercut

In WWE, the punches aren’t supposed to land. But when they do, things get real.

The New Day’s Xavier Woods suffered a painful reminder on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown that professional wrestling can leave you bloodied. One of Cesaro’s swooping uppercuts put multiple holes in Wood’s tongue. Needless to say, he’ll have to put down his trumpet for a few days.

He shared the gritty details on Instagram:

“As a result of a nasty uppercut from @wwecesaro I have one hole and two partials in my tongue. Eating/talking the next few weeks should be fun 👍🏾”

Wood’s probably won’t miss any time, but don’t be surprised if his next few matches feature a mouthpiece.