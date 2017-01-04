WWE: Wrestlemania 34 Location Revealed

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet the WWE will soon announce that WrestleMania 34 is returning to New Orleans in 2018. If true, it will mark the second time WrestleMania has eminated from the Superdome (or Silverdome, if you ask Hulk Hogan). It was only 3 years ago that Daniel Bryan defeated Batista and Randy Orton to win the WWE World Championship in New Orleans at Wrestlemania 30.

The WWE has yet to make the announcement official, but its worth noting that RAW will take place in New Orleans on January 9th and feature both the return of The Undertaker (whose Mania streak ended in New Orleans) and Shawn Michaels.

Videos by PopCulture.com

How do you feel about New Orleans getting awarded with another Wrestlemania so soon?

