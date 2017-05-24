Val Venis Was Nearly In D-Generation X

Oh, you didn’t know?

Former D-Generation X star, X Pac, recently sat down with SI.com‘s Justin Barrasso to discuss the hottest faction in wrestling, Bullet Club. In the interview, Pac revealed how another Attitude Era star nearly became a part of his legendary faction before the boys shot it down.

“Russo wanted to put Val Venis in DX, but we said no,” said Waltman. “We stuck to our guns because he wasn’t right for DX. So, for Bullet Club, if New Japan or Ring of Honor wants Bullet Club to do something they don’t want to do, Bullet Club needs to remember this is their creation and their baby. Stick to your guns. If you feel like someone is not right, then don’t let it be done.”

While Val Venis seems like he would have been a perfect fit in DX, the backstage chemistry could have been thrown off by adding another member. Pac also commented on the BC’s newest member, Marty Scurll.

“Even though they are adding on in numbers, they have remained fairly discriminatory in who they add,” said Waltman. “Marty Scurll is fantastic and I am a big fan of his work. They’re not just throwing a Bullet Club shirt on a guy to get him over, and that’s smart. They need to listen to their gut and not back down.”

The former nWo and D-X star knows there would be no Bullet Club if it weren’t for the groups that preceded them.

“I’m a big Bullet Club fan,” said Waltman. “I’m flattered that they were inspired by us. They took our recipe, like the Young Bucks and the ‘Too Sweet’ sign, but they’re also distinctively Bullet Club.”

Pac also spoke to SI about the 24th anniversary of his infamous match upsetting Scott Hall as the 1-2-3 Kid.

“I’m very grateful for Scott Hall’s willingness to take me under his wing and help me. That’s when our chemistry started. Scott already had me in mind when Vince McMahon ran the idea by him. Scott had seen me on ESPN with the Global Wrestling Federation. Scott was like Curt Hennig in the sense that he’d take the younger guys under his wing and try to teach them.”

“People like to talk about Scott’s selfishness, but he did a lot of selfless work in wrestling that isn’t talked about,” said Waltman. “Scott was very guarded about his knowledge. He didn’t share it with everyone.”

