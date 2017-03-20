WWE Teases Undertaker’s Retirement

The Undertaker at could be hanging up his boots (and leather duster/Steston Hat) at this year’s WrestleMania. While we would all like to believe that Taker is truly an immortal being who will rise from his grave once a year to give us a big WrestleMania moment, let us not forget how he looked in this year’s Royal Rumble. The man was clearly in pain. If rumors are true that he is in need of a very serious hip surgery, then his time in the ring could soon be coming to an end.

While Taker’s retirement was not originally part of the script for this year’s ‘Mania match with Roman Reigns, The Big Dog brought it into the conversation this past Monday when he told Shawn Michaels, “with all due respect, Undertaker retired you, and I’m going to retire The Undertaker.”

The fact that they would even bring this type of verbiage into the conversation is a sign that this might be The Phenom’s final run. And if this is truly Taker’s final match, Roman Reigns should definitely be the one to put him down for good.

WWE now has a poll up on their website asking fans if they think that Roman Reigns will retire The poll choices are:

Yes. The Big Dog will end The Phenom’s in-ring career.

No. Reigns may win the match, but it won’t be the end of The Deadman’s career.

No. Not only will Reigns not end The Undertaker’s career, he won’t win the match.

As of this writing, the third option is leading with over 53% of the votes. Oh, you silly WWE fans. I’m sorry to break it to you, but Roman Reigns isn’t losing this match.

While the retirement angle could just be a tease to up the stakes of their upcoming battle, Vince handpicked Roman to be Taker’s ‘Mania opponent because he wanted the torch to be passed to someone who he views as the new face of the company.

Many have said the reason why Vince McMahon made the call to end Taker’s legendary win streak at WrestleMania 30 was because McMahon thought that Taker’s match with Brock Lesnar would be his last, and to be fair, it looked like it should be.

After last year’s WrestleMania match with Shane McMahon, Taker reportedly told people backstage that he was done. He later changed his mind, but this year’s match with Reigns will likely be much more taxing on his body than his battle with Shane O’ Mac.

