WWE’s New Survivor Series Poster May Have Leaked a Big Spoiler

In less than a week, WWE made drastic changes to the Survivor Series card. By the looks of the most recent poster, there are more alterations to come between now and the November 19th show.

A promotional poster is floating around the internet is now promoting newly crowned WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar. However, there’s another addition that one would miss at first glance.

As of this day, the current plan if for SmackDown Women’s Champion, Natalya faces RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at Survivor Series. Yet, Natalya is not on the poster, but Charlotte Flair is.

On this week’s SmackDown, WWE announced that Natalya would defend her title against Charlotte on the final SmackDown before Survivor Series. If this poster is any indication, it looks like Charlotte will be winning next Tuesday and entering Survivor Series as SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Given the hyper-fluid nature of the card, a new Champion on Tuesday would be just another data point for WWE’s turbulent build-up. Even more, it’s believed that WWE is looking to capitalize on all of the goodwill and press that Ric Flair has received for his ESPN 30 for 30 documentary. The Flair name is fresh in America’s mind and making Charlotte Champion is an easy decision for Vince McMahon and Co.

While Natalya deserves plenty of nice things said about her, promoting Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte is just going to be an easier task for WWE. For nearly 2 consecutive years, Bliss if Flair has been the best women in WWE and a non-title collision is going to be plenty of fun.

For Charlotte, this marks her return to the top. While she’s always been a priority for WWE, her move to SmackDown has proven to be experimental. WWE knows that the daughter of Ric Flair can be a great heel. However, WWE wants to know if Charlotte can also be a great babyface. We’d be wrong to doubt anyone who has the Nature Boy’s blood in them, so colors excited as we await Charlotte’s version of a good-girl Champion.