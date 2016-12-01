WWE Superstars To Star In Animated Movie

As if pro wrestling wasn’t enough of a draw to turn kids into wrestling fans, the WWE will now be putting some of their biggest stars into an upcoming children’s movie. Sony Pictures Animation debuted the second trailer for Surf’s Up 2: Wavemania, a sequel to the 2007 hit Surf’s Up. The trailer features WWE Superstars John Cena, Undertaker, Triple H, Paige and Mr. McMahon as the voices of The Hang 5, a world famous surf crew known for their extreme stunts and personalities. The straight to DVD and Digital film will be released on January 17th.

WWE Superstars John Cena, Undertaker, Triple H, Paige and Mr. McMahon, along with actors Jon Heder, Diedrich Bader and Jeremy Shada, lend their voice talents to Sony Pictures Animation and WWE Studios’ family-friendly adventure Surf’s Up 2: Wavemania. Debuting on DVD and Digital on January 17 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, Surf’s Up 2: Wavemania follows surfer penguin Cody Maverick as his childhood dream comes true when The Hang 5, a world famous surf crew known for their extreme stunts and personalities, visits his island. Cody joins the crew on a journey to a mysterious spot to surf the biggest waves in the world and they challenge him on the skills it takes to become a member of The Hang 5 – power, speed, endurance and teamwork.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania will be distributed by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment with WWE Studios providing marketing support by leveraging its extensive multi-platform reach. Sony Pictures and WWE Studios are also teaming up for The Marine 5: Battleground, starring WWE Superstar The Miz. Surf’s Up, which was directed by George Miller, took in $58.8 million domestically and $149 million worldwide during its theatrical run back in 2007. Check out the trailer for Surf’s Up 2: Wavemania:

Which other WWE superstars would you like to see become cartoon characters?