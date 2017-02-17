WWE Superstar Out Of Action For Six Months

Darren Young will reportedly be out of action for six months and will miss WrestleMania 33 after having surgery last week. Young suffered an elbow injury during a WWE Main Event taping last month when he took a bad bump on the apron in a match against Epico.

After the match, Young posted a video of the injury on Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

— nodaysoff D-Young (@DarrenYoungWWE) January 18, 2017

This is Young’s second injury requiring surgery during his time in the company. He missed a majority of 2014 after tearing his ACL.

After being separated from Titus ONeil in the Prime Time Players, Young was partnered up with WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund during the election season as Backlund tried to “Make Darren Young Great Again.” The angle never really gained any legs and Young was last seen on RAW during the backstage harassment segment with Enzo Amore.

We wish Young a speedy recovery.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes Podcast:

MORE WWE: George The Animal Steele Passes Away / WWE Stars React To The Death Of George Steele / NWO Sends A Message To Kendall Jenner