WWE Legend Sunny Busted Again for DUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Just days after being arrested in New Jersey, WWE Legend, Tammy Sytch, also known as Sunny, finds her name back in the muck.

TMZ reports that the 45-year old WWE Hall of Famer earned a DUI on January 23 in New Jersey. But on February 2, she was involved in a car accident around 9 AM. Sytch fled the scene but was ascertained by the police and charged with yet another DUI as well as leaving the scene of an accident.

TMZ pointed out that this is Sytch’s fifth DUI and third since 2015.

This comes just a day after news broke that Sytch was incarcerated in Monmouth County, New Jersey after being declared a “fugitive of justice” from the state of Pennsylvania.

According to PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, the former WWE Superstar was arrested on Tuesday in Aberdeen Township, New Jersey on Tuesday and reportedly faces six charges of contempt.

“As of this writing, there is no word on the circumstances of the situation that led to Sytch’s New Jersey arrest,” Johnson wrote.

Following Sytch’s parole from a previous arrest in February 2017, the court ordered for her to directly report to a rehab facility in Hanover, Pennsylvania (a rehab that was sponsored by her former employers in the WWE), complete their in-patient program, complete any aftercare recommendations made by the facility and report back to the Carbon County Probation Office in Carbon, Pennsylvania upon filling all the previous requests.

“Failure to do so will result in a petition to revoke parole,” the court wrote. A petition to revoke Sytch’ parole was filed on Aug. 22, 2017 and a warrant for Sytch’s arrest was made the following day. Johnson reports the reason for revoking her parole is unknown.

Sytch was a member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2011, and her legal troubles started the following year. She was arrested five times in the span of four weeks for disorderly conduct, third-degree burglary and violating a protective order three times. Following another arrest in January 2013 for another violation of a protective order, Sytch served 114 days in jail before being released in May 2013.

Needless to say, life outside of wrestling has not been easy for Sunny. Even worse, PWInsider says that she could face up to 5 years in prison for if the court opts to impose the original verdict against her.