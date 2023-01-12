Arrest Warrant Issued for WWE/TNA Wrestling Alum

An arrest warrant has been issued for a former WWE and TNA (now Impact Wrestling) star. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, a bench warrant has been issued for Rhaka Khan (real name Trenesha Daniyall Biggers) on Dec. 14 after she failed to appear in court in El Paso, Texas, on charges of interference with child custody and "aggravated kidnapping facilitate." The offense is a state jail felony and punishable by two years in jail or a fine of $10,000, according to Wrestling Inc.

In August 2019, Khan was initially indicted and listed as one of El Paso's most wanted after skipping her court date. In December of that year, Khan was arraigned but the trial has been delayed multiple times due to a backlog of cases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Very random but I loved Rhaka Khan https://t.co/AUUfVjQ1re pic.twitter.com/iqUjHyRjdX — Brother Greatness (@bgreatness2012) July 3, 2022

In September 2021, Khan uploaded a YouTube video that said, "someone is trying awfully hard to take me out in order to save Kurt Angle, Beto O'Rourke, and several other government officials from being held accountable for fraud upon the court in various other crimes against The Courts, The People, and The United States." In October of last year, Khan filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court – Southern District of New York – alleging "conspiracy to kidnap" herself and her children.

Khan, 41, is known for her time in TNA from 2008-2009 making her debut at Against All Odds in February 2008, according to SE Scoops. She served as a manager for Scott Steiner and later Petey Wiliams before competing in the first Queen of the Cage match at Lockdown in April. Later in the year, Khan would team up with Awesome Kong and Raisha Saeed to form Kontourage. She was released from her contract in October 2009.

Khan began her WWE career in 2005 when she entered the WWE Diva Search. She then signed a developmental contract and worked in Deep South Wrestling where she trained with Marty Jannetty. After spending a year in the promotion, Khan was released from her contract in May 2006. Khan last wrestled in 2011 for the now-defunct Lucha Libre USA promotion.