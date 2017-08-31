WWE Stars Predict Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Fight

Tonight is the big night in the boxing and MMA world. Undefeated champion boxer Floyd Mayweather will face one of the biggest names in the UFC, Conor McGregor, in a boxing match at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The bout, promoted by Showtime, is expected to set all time PPV records. It should gross somewhere between $600 and $700 million in revenue, which is roughly equal to what the WWE grosses in an entire year (and more than the UFC grosses in a year). The all time PPV record for buys is 4.6 million for a boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Experts think tonight’s match has a chance to come close to that number, if not surpass it.

Many of WWE‘s biggest stars have become invested in the fight, and that’s not all that surprising. Floyd Mayweather is a WWE veteran, having went toe to toe with the Big Show at WrestleMania XXIV in Orlando back in 2008. Likewise, Conor McGregor is a massive WWE fan who has made headlines in recent years for calling out some of WWE’s biggest names.

Mayweather appears to be the overall favorite in the WWE locker room by a significant margin. In the two minute video below, Mayweather is the pick of six wrestlers (Baron Corbin, Mike Bennett, Corey Graves, TJ Perkins, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso) and McGregor is picked by three (Renee Young, Maria Kanelis, and Becky Lynch). Bennett actually switches his pick after Maria threatens to make him sleep on the couch, but it’s pretty obvious he thinks Mayweather will be victorious.

Also, Enzo Amore picks himself because Enzo is gonna Enzo.

Rusev had the best, most accurate description of the fight. His response?

“Don’t care. They make a lot of money. They both winners.”

McGregor is considered a heavy under dog going into the bout. Given that the fight is being contested in a boxing ring under boxing rules, everything plays into the hands of one of the greatest boxers of all time (Mayweather). If this were an MMA fight, McGregor would likely be the favorite. Under boxing rules? His only chance is landing one lucky punch and it would be considered one of the greatest sports miracles of all time.

Going back to Rusev’s point, both guys are making out like bandits when it comes to the cash involved. Mayweather is expected to pocket near $100 million for the fight, while Conor is going to come in around $30 million. Not bad for a night’s work.