WWE Star Injured Days Before NXT TakeOver

Johnny Gargano may literally have to do it himself this weekend at NXT TakeOver Chicago.

Reports from last night’s NXT live event indicate that Johnny’s DIY partner, Tommaso Ciampa, injured his leg after landing wrong in a spot you can see in the video below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The injury appears to be completely legitimate as the match was stopped and the referee threw up the ‘X’ sign.

This is awful news for Ciampa, as he and Gargano are set to face off with the Authors of Pain for the NXT Tag Team Championships Saturday at NXT: Takeover

DIY has been one of the hottest and most beloved tag teams in NXT over the past year. The duo had an epic feud with The Revival and a match of the year candidate at Takeover Orlando in a triple threat with the Authors of Pain and The Revival.

Many believed the only thing keeping DIY from getting called up to the main roster was the bottleneck of talent on SmackDown and Raw and the lack of established stars to take their place in NXT.

While talents don’t generally get called up until WrestleMania season, DIY was already likely to stay in NXT until next year. A serious injury, however, could cost them more time.

Johnny Gargano or Johnny Wrestling as the NXT Universe calls him could be in need of another partner this weekend. If that is the case, I would not be at all surprised to see him paired up with his old rival, Scott Dawson of The Revival for a one night only event.

Dawson’s partner, Dash Wilder, is also out with an injury. This is all fantasy booking, of course, but if it were too happen, expect the roof to blow off when NXT fans see the former heated enemies teaming together.

Hopefully Ciampa’s injury was only a sprain and he’s able to work through it on Saturday night.