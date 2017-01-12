WWE: Rusev And Chris Jericho Trade Jabs On Twitter

Chris Jericho won his first ever United States Championship last night on RAW. It had been the only belt (other than the newly created Universal title) that had eluded him in his illustrious career. While many in the wrestling community were happy for him, Rusev took to Twitter to take some of the steam out of Jericho’s victory.

Big congrats to Jericho. after 17000 matches against Roman he finally won the us championship. Not like anybody else had a chance. — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) January 10, 2017

Jericho was quick to strike back.

1 in 17,000? Still a better win loss record than yours, Sloth. https://t.co/BSkNhzLsTw — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 10, 2017

While the exchange was likely all in good fun, Rusev does have to be a bit upset that he’s gotten pushed down the card ever since losing his championship to Roman Reigns last year.

Despite having all of the talent in the world, Rusev is being used more in a comedy role than in one where he will be considered a legitimate Universal Championship contender. Hopefully, this could change in the coming months, but the WWE‘s track record with “evil foreigner” gimmicks lead me to think otherwise.

